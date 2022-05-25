9 hours ago - News

Jason DeRusha is leaving WCCO-TV after 19 years

Nick Halter
Jason DeRusha
Jason DeRusha. Photo courtesy of WCCO

Jason DeRusha announced Tuesday he will sign off June 23 from his WCCO morning anchor duties after 19 years at the TV station.

A "Good Question" for DeRusha: What's next?

  • He's not saying, so far, other than that he will stick around as a special correspondent for the station.

The intrigue: DeRusha has been a regular on WCCO Radio for years and there's an opening for host after the departure of Cory Hepola, who is running for governor.

  • Twin Cities Business editor Adam Platt, who's been covering WCCO Radio for years, tweeted Tuesday that if DeRusha "doesn't end up in afternoon drive on @wccoradio when all is said and done, I'll be a monkey's uncle."
  • An afternoon slot would require some host shuffling.

What they're saying: DeRusha declined to comment when asked by Axios about a possible radio job.

  • A spokesperson for WCCO Radio parent Audacy said the company has nothing to share on the process of replacing Hepola.
