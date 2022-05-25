9 hours ago - News
Jason DeRusha is leaving WCCO-TV after 19 years
Jason DeRusha announced Tuesday he will sign off June 23 from his WCCO morning anchor duties after 19 years at the TV station.
A "Good Question" for DeRusha: What's next?
- He's not saying, so far, other than that he will stick around as a special correspondent for the station.
The intrigue: DeRusha has been a regular on WCCO Radio for years and there's an opening for host after the departure of Cory Hepola, who is running for governor.
- Twin Cities Business editor Adam Platt, who's been covering WCCO Radio for years, tweeted Tuesday that if DeRusha "doesn't end up in afternoon drive on @wccoradio when all is said and done, I'll be a monkey's uncle."
- An afternoon slot would require some host shuffling.
What they're saying: DeRusha declined to comment when asked by Axios about a possible radio job.
- A spokesperson for WCCO Radio parent Audacy said the company has nothing to share on the process of replacing Hepola.
