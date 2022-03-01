Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Cory Hepola, a former WCCO Radio host and KARE11 anchor, has launched an independent run for Minnesota governor.

Driving the news: Hepola, whose radio hosting gig ended last month, announced Tuesday that he'll seek the endorsement of the Forward Party, a new political effort backed by former presidential and mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang.

State of play: A number of prominent Republicans are already running to challenge DFL Gov. Tim Walz on the November ballot.

A well-known (and funded) independent candidate could shake up, or tip the scales in, a competitive gubernatorial race.

Bio, in brief: The Otter Tail County native was a sports anchor and reporter at stations across the country before landing at KARE11 as a morning and weekend anchor in 2015. He moved over to WCCO in 2019.

What he's saying: Hepola, donning a purple blazer, described in his announcement video a need for a "positive leader" who can unite a collaborative, "purple" state.

"We deserve better, Minnesota," he said.

Of note: Hepola doesn't mention any specific policy issues in his campaign announcement video — or on his website, as of Tuesday.