Hard Mountain Dew comes to Minnesota

Attention all Minnesotans who love their Mountain Dew: You can now buy boozy versions of the fluorescent beverage here in the state.

What's new: Hard Mtn Dew hit local shelves Monday, a spokesperson confirmed.

Minnesota is the sixth state to get distribution of the drink since its February debut.

What to expect: A press release says the drink, which comes in original, Baja Blast, Black Cherry and Watermelon flavors, "offers the same great taste of [Mountain Dew] but with an added edge of 5% alcohol by volume."

Yes, but: Our Axios Des Moines colleague Linh Ta sampled the Black Cherry flavor and wasn't a fan.

Interested? Find retailers here.