Target once again tops Twin Cities grocery rankings

Data: Chain Store Guides, LLC; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Target is once again the go-to grocer for Twin Cities shoppers, a new ranking shows.

What's new: The Minneapolis-based chain leads competitors when it comes to local market share, per new data from Chain Store Guide, a sales-tracking firm that examined 2021 grocery and liquor store revenue in the 15-county metro.

Target's standing increased slightly compared to 2020, while Walmart and Cub Foods saw their shares decline by a sliver.

Plus: Predictions that Hy-Vee would gobble up more of the market share have yet to materialize.

The Des Moines-based brand didn't add any new stores in 2021 and remained stable at just under 3%.

Why it matters: The grocery market is extremely competitive — and given typically slim margins for stores, every customer counts.

Between the lines: Cub Foods has long been a big player in the local grocery wars. Past Chain Store Guide data published in the Star Tribune shows that Cub reigned supreme with 40% of the market in the 1990s, and was in the top spot as recently as 2018.

And Cub has kept an advantage when it comes to stores, with 74 in the area.

But the data shows big-box chains like Target (51) and Walmart (25) are still doing better on volume of products sold.

Driving the sales: Grocery sales spiked during the height of the pandemic, as families ate more meals at home.

Interest in contactless shopping options such as online ordering and curbside pick-up, both of which are offered by the larger chains, also soared.

Of note: A spokesperson for Cub, whose parent company Supervalu was purchased by United Natural Foods in 2018, declined to comment on its standing.

A handful of local Cub storefronts are owned by other operators, the data shows.

What to watch: Plans to open several Amazon Fresh stores across the Twin Cities will further shake up the local grocery scene.

Meanwhile, Hy-Vee, which is a relative newcomer to the market, canned plans this month to open five new suburban stores, per The Pioneer Press.

More grocery coverage: While Target and Walmart have the biggest market share, Lunds, Cub and Aldi are the favorites among Axios Twin Cities readers, per a survey last year.