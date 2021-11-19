Twin Cities locals love Lunds, but shop more at Target

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Twin Cities grocery shoppers like to spread their dollars around.

Driving the news: More than 1,300 Axios Twin Cities readers took a survey about their grocery shopping habits.

State of play: Lunds & Byerlys is your favorite chain, but by a slim margin.

Eight grocers have between 7% and 18.3% support, including hometown chains Lunds, Cub Foods, Target and Kowalski's, plus our local co-ops.

Between the lines: This is further evidence that we live in a highly competitive grocery market in which shoppers aren't loyal to just one brand.

92% of those surveyed shop at two or more stores per month and 20% shop at four or more stores per month.

Context: While our readers might love the higher priced Lunds, Kowalski's and co-ops, it doesn't necessarily mean that's where they shop most. Target, Walmart and Cub Foods are the top three grocers in the Twin Cities, accounting for more than half of our metro's annual grocery sales, according to Chain Store Guide.

1 interesting thing: There is broad support — 83% — among Axios Twin Cities readers to allow grocers to sell booze within the main store.

Reality check: Such a change is unlikely anytime soon given resistance to significant liquor legislation at the Capitol and without buy-in from all stakeholders.

What to watch: The grocery market is about to get even more competitive as Amazon is planning several of its new “Fresh” stores here.