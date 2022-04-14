48 mins ago - News

Outdoor Voices to open its first Minnesota store in the North Loop

Torey Van Oot
outdoor voices store
Photo courtesy of Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices is opening its first Minnesota store in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood.

Driving the news: The popular activewear company confirmed to Axios it will open a brick-and-mortar location at 212 N 3rd Avenue in the second half of this year.

State of shopping: Outdoor Voices is the latest national retailer to put down roots in the trendy Minneapolis neighborhood in recent years.

  • Splurge-inclined shoppers can also hit up Lululemon, Allbirds and Madewell, all within a one-block radius of OV's new digs. West Elm is also down the street.

Plus: In the coming months, salad chain Sweetgreen will open in a neighboring storefront.

What to watch: Local inventory will include city-specific hats and totes in an "exclusive colorway," a spokesperson said.

