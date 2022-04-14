Outdoor Voices to open its first Minnesota store in the North Loop

Outdoor Voices is opening its first Minnesota store in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood.

Driving the news: The popular activewear company confirmed to Axios it will open a brick-and-mortar location at 212 N 3rd Avenue in the second half of this year.

State of shopping: Outdoor Voices is the latest national retailer to put down roots in the trendy Minneapolis neighborhood in recent years.

Splurge-inclined shoppers can also hit up Lululemon, Allbirds and Madewell, all within a one-block radius of OV's new digs. West Elm is also down the street.

Plus: In the coming months, salad chain Sweetgreen will open in a neighboring storefront.

What to watch: Local inventory will include city-specific hats and totes in an "exclusive colorway," a spokesperson said.