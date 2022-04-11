Sweetgreen confirms locations for first Twin Cities restaurants
Popular fast-casual salad chain Sweetgreen will be in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro sooner than you think.
The Southern California-based company has confirmed to Axios the locations of the first three Minnesota locations:
- North Loop's Colonial Warehouse building (the former Moose & Sadie's spot), 212 N 3rd Ave.
- St. Paul, at the former Pier 1 store, 733 Grand Ave.
- The Galleria of Edina, 3510 W 69th St.
Flashback: Axios broke the news of Sweetgreen's Twin Cities expansion plans in September.
What to watch: Expect openings before the end of the year.
