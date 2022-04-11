55 mins ago - Food and Drink

Sweetgreen confirms locations for first Twin Cities restaurants

Nick Halter
A salad
Sweetgreen is bringing its salads to the Twin Cities. Photo: Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Popular fast-casual salad chain Sweetgreen will be in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro sooner than you think.

The Southern California-based company has confirmed to Axios the locations of the first three Minnesota locations:

  • North Loop's Colonial Warehouse building (the former Moose & Sadie's spot), 212 N 3rd Ave.
  • St. Paul, at the former Pier 1 store, 733 Grand Ave.
  • The Galleria of Edina, 3510 W 69th St.

Flashback: Axios broke the news of Sweetgreen's Twin Cities expansion plans in September.

What to watch: Expect openings before the end of the year.

