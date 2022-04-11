Sweetgreen confirms locations for first Twin Cities restaurants

Popular fast-casual salad chain Sweetgreen will be in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro sooner than you think.

The Southern California-based company has confirmed to Axios the locations of the first three Minnesota locations:

North Loop's Colonial Warehouse building (the former Moose & Sadie's spot), 212 N 3rd Ave.

St. Paul, at the former Pier 1 store, 733 Grand Ave.

The Galleria of Edina, 3510 W 69th St.

Flashback: Axios broke the news of Sweetgreen's Twin Cities expansion plans in September.

What to watch: Expect openings before the end of the year.