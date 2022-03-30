2 hours ago - News

Mapped: Minnesota population changes by county

Torey Van Oot
Data: Census Bureau. Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Suburban counties surrounding the Twin Cities welcomed more residents last year, while Hennepin and Ramsey counties experienced a population decline.

By the numbers: Wright County grew the most (2.5%) and Traverse County on the western border saw the biggest losses (-2.5%), according to U.S. census data showing migration from July 2020 to July 2021.

Zoom out: Nationwide, five of the top 10 counties in numeric growth were in Texas — Collin, Fort Bend, Williamson, Denton and Montgomery counties.

