Mapped: America's COVID shuffle
In new U.S. census data showing migration from July 2020 to July 2021, five of the top 10 counties in numeric growth were in Texas — Collin, Fort Bend, Williamson, Denton and Montgomery counties.
- The others were in Arizona (Maricopa County) ... California (Riverside County) ... Florida (Polk and Lee counties) ... and Utah (Utah County).
- The three largest numeric losers were L.A. County ... New York County (Manhattan) ... and Cook County, Ill., which includes Chicago.
On a percentage basis (mapped above), the top gainer was Kaufman County, Texas (east of Dallas). The biggest loser was Manhattan.