St. Paul schools to keep mask mandate in place

Masks will stay on in St. Paul Public Schools.

Driving the news: The city's school board voted Tuesday night to continue a mask mandate for students and staff, The Pioneer Press reports.

The 3-2 vote bucked the superintendent's recommendation to lift the requirement as long as case levels remain low.

The big picture: St. Paul is one of the few remaining large school districts in the country still holding out after the CDC updated its masking guidance.

Ramsey County's current level of COVD transmission is "low," meaning the federal health agency doesn't recommend indoor mask mandates.

Zoom out: About 92% of school districts no longer require face coverings, according to Burbio, which tracks mask and COVID policies at the nation's 500 largest districts.

Zoom in: Many school districts in Minnesota have made masks optional.

Minneapolis Public Schools also has a mandate in place, but students remain home due to the teacher strike.

What they're saying: Supporters of lifting the mandate argued that low case counts and calls from parents to make masks optional should drive decisions.

But Uriah Ward, a board member who voted to keep masks, expressed concerns about lower vaccination rates among students of color, per the Pioneer Press.

"I don’t think there’s an easy answer on this,” he said. “My inclination has been to err on the side of keeping people safe.”

Of note: Two school board members were absent for Tuesday's vote, per the Star Tribune.