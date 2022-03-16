St. Paul seeks police chief with big city experience
St. Paul is set to finalize its job description for the city's next police chief.
Why it matters: The list of minimum qualifications for the top cop in Minnesota's second-largest city, which is on Wednesday's City Council agenda, will shape the search for outgoing chief Todd Axtell's successor.
- The transition comes at a critical time for both addressing crime rates and improving police-community relations.
Driving the wish list: Experience in an "urban policing" leadership role, such as chief or deputy chief, at a department of at least 500 sworn officers, per a draft ordinance.
- The city is also looking for someone with a "proven record of success working in a racially diverse community and developing strong labor- management collaboration."
Between the lines: While the city plans to conduct a national search, Council President Amy Brendmoen told KARE11 earlier this month that there are "great candidates" in St. Paul who could "be leading contenders" for the job.
- The minimum experience requirements would rule out leaders of all other Minnesota law enforcements except Minneapolis and the State Patrol, per state police licensing data.
Of note: Minneapolis recently hired a recruiting firm to lead its own parallel search for a leader to succeed retired chief Medaria Arradondo.
The timeline: Axtell, whose term officially ends May 10, plans to leave the role sometime in June, a spokesperson confirmed.
- Several council members have expressed concerns that the city won't be able to find and name someone to a six-year term by the time he departs.
What's next: A search firm and citizen committee will review candidates and recommend five finalists to Mayor Melvin Carter.
- Applications to serve on that community advisory panel are open through March 24.
