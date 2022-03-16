2 hours ago - News

St. Paul seeks police chief with big city experience

Torey Van Oot
St. Paul is set to finalize its job description for the city's next police chief.

Why it matters: The list of minimum qualifications for the top cop in Minnesota's second-largest city, which is on Wednesday's City Council agenda, will shape the search for outgoing chief Todd Axtell's successor.

  • The transition comes at a critical time for both addressing crime rates and improving police-community relations.

Driving the wish list: Experience in an "urban policing" leadership role, such as chief or deputy chief, at a department of at least 500 sworn officers, per a draft ordinance.

  • The city is also looking for someone with a "proven record of success working in a racially diverse community and developing strong labor- management collaboration."

Between the lines: While the city plans to conduct a national search, Council President Amy Brendmoen told KARE11 earlier this month that there are "great candidates" in St. Paul who could "be leading contenders" for the job.

  • The minimum experience requirements would rule out leaders of all other Minnesota law enforcements except Minneapolis and the State Patrol, per state police licensing data.

Of note: Minneapolis recently hired a recruiting firm to lead its own parallel search for a leader to succeed retired chief Medaria Arradondo.

The timeline: Axtell, whose term officially ends May 10, plans to leave the role sometime in June, a spokesperson confirmed.

  • Several council members have expressed concerns that the city won't be able to find and name someone to a six-year term by the time he departs.

What's next: A search firm and citizen committee will review candidates and recommend five finalists to Mayor Melvin Carter.

