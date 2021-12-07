Minneapolis Police chief Medaria Arradondo won't seek third term

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Minneapolis Police chief Medaria Arradondo announced Monday morning he won't seek a third term as the city's top cop.

Why it matters: Arradondo, the city's first Black chief, was popular with residents and Mayor Jacob Frey held him up as the leader who could help him reform MPD in the wake of George Floyd's murder.

What he's saying: "After 32 years of service, I believe that now is the right time to allow for new leadership, new perspective, new focus and new hope to lead the department forward in collaboration with our communities," Arradondo, 54, said at a press conference.

Between the lines: Leading up to November's election, Arradondo repeatedly declined to say if he would retire.

Supporters of the public safety charter amendment expressed frustration about Arradondo's announcement. They said he should've made it clear whether he'd seek another term before voters went to the polls to decide to keep the MPD or replace it with a department of public safety.

What's ahead: Frey said he will name an interim police chief later this week who will take over when Arradondo's term ends in mid-January.

The intrigue: Frey said he will conduct a national search for a permanent replacement, leading to speculation about whether he will look outside MPD or promote an internal candidate.

Arradondo said he's recommended internal candidates, but did not say who.

Fox 9 reporter Tom Lyden tweeted that the name he's heard most at City Hall as a replacement is deputy chief of professional standards Amelia Huffman. She has been with MPD since 1994, according to her bio.

Of note: St. Paul is also looking for a new police chief after Todd Axtell announced he is stepping down when his term is up in June.

