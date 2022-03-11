Mapped: Free EV charging stations in the Twin Cities
Need an (EV) charge in the Twin Cities? You've got options.
State of power: There are about two dozen free stations where drivers can "fuel" up their electric vehicles in the metro, according to Department of Energy data.
The catch: While all the stations are technically free, some are reserved for business patrons or monthly parking customers.
What's ahead: Minnesota is set to get up to $68 million in federal funds over the next five years to expand its charging network statewide.
Plus: Dozens more (paid) charging stations are coming to Minneapolis and St. Paul as part of a new partnership with an hourly carshare company.
