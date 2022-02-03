1 hour ago - News

Minneapolis and St. Paul add more EV charging spots

Torey Van Oot
ev charging spot
Photo courtesy of Sam Holt Images

Minneapolis and St. Paul will have about 250 additional EV charging spots by the fall as part of a new partnership with an electric carshare company.

Why it matters: Charging infrastructure is necessary to support growing demand and availability of electric vehicles over the long term.

  • For now, more spots make life easier for current EV drivers.

What's happening: Local officials are partnering with Evie Carshare to install 70 renewably powered charging stations on streets across the two cities.

  • Each location will have two parking spots for the public and two reserved for the company's electric fleet of rental vehicles.

Of note: In a joint press release, the cities said the project was funded by several philanthropic efforts, as well as city, regional, state, and federal agencies.

  • The cities have yet to provide an exact price tag.

Where to find them: The first five stations are up and running at the following locations:

  • Sherburne & Dale Street in Saint Paul
  • Margaret Street & E 7th Street in Saint Paul
  • Colfax & Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis
  • Chicago & Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis
  • 13th Avenue SE & 4th Street SE in Minneapolis
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more