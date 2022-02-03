Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Minneapolis and St. Paul will have about 250 additional EV charging spots by the fall as part of a new partnership with an electric carshare company.

Why it matters: Charging infrastructure is necessary to support growing demand and availability of electric vehicles over the long term.

For now, more spots make life easier for current EV drivers.

What's happening: Local officials are partnering with Evie Carshare to install 70 renewably powered charging stations on streets across the two cities.

Each location will have two parking spots for the public and two reserved for the company's electric fleet of rental vehicles.

Of note: In a joint press release, the cities said the project was funded by several philanthropic efforts, as well as city, regional, state, and federal agencies.

The cities have yet to provide an exact price tag.

Where to find them: The first five stations are up and running at the following locations: