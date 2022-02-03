Minneapolis and St. Paul add more EV charging spots
Minneapolis and St. Paul will have about 250 additional EV charging spots by the fall as part of a new partnership with an electric carshare company.
Why it matters: Charging infrastructure is necessary to support growing demand and availability of electric vehicles over the long term.
- For now, more spots make life easier for current EV drivers.
What's happening: Local officials are partnering with Evie Carshare to install 70 renewably powered charging stations on streets across the two cities.
- Each location will have two parking spots for the public and two reserved for the company's electric fleet of rental vehicles.
Of note: In a joint press release, the cities said the project was funded by several philanthropic efforts, as well as city, regional, state, and federal agencies.
- The cities have yet to provide an exact price tag.
Where to find them: The first five stations are up and running at the following locations:
- Sherburne & Dale Street in Saint Paul
- Margaret Street & E 7th Street in Saint Paul
- Colfax & Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis
- Chicago & Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis
- 13th Avenue SE & 4th Street SE in Minneapolis
