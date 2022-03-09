42 mins ago - News

Minnesota gas prices climb to $3.87 a gallon

Torey Van Oot
Data: AAA; Table: Will Chase/Axios

Average gas prices in Minnesota have climbed to $3.87 a gallon, with an even higher price tag of $3.89 in the Twin Cities metro, according to AAA.

The big picture: Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continues to disrupt the markets and drive up energy costs, resulting in record prices at the pump.

  • The national average is now more than $4 dollars a gallon.

Why it matters: Gas is an unavoidable expense for millions of Minnesotans.

  • Plus: Higher prices tend to hit lower-income households harder, as fuel can make up a bigger piece of their monthly budget.

Yes, but: As of late last month at least, the higher prices weren't hurting demand, Axios Closer's Nathan Bomey reports.

Flashback: A year ago, gas in Minnesota was under $3. Average prices have spiked 20 cents in just a week.

What to watch: DFL Gov. Tim Walz said he's open to a proposal to temporarily suspend the state's gas tax, though he noted the move would cost $77 million a month.

Be smart: Even with the climbing costs, there are deals to be found if you're willing to drive.

  • GasBuddy on Tuesday showed one Oakdale station charging $3.09.
  • Members of Sam's Club or Costco could fill up for under $3.40 at many metro locations.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more