Minnesota gas prices climb to $3.87 a gallon

Data: AAA; Table: Will Chase/Axios

Average gas prices in Minnesota have climbed to $3.87 a gallon, with an even higher price tag of $3.89 in the Twin Cities metro, according to AAA.

The big picture: Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continues to disrupt the markets and drive up energy costs, resulting in record prices at the pump.

The national average is now more than $4 dollars a gallon.

Why it matters: Gas is an unavoidable expense for millions of Minnesotans.

Plus: Higher prices tend to hit lower-income households harder, as fuel can make up a bigger piece of their monthly budget.

Yes, but: As of late last month at least, the higher prices weren't hurting demand, Axios Closer's Nathan Bomey reports.

Flashback: A year ago, gas in Minnesota was under $3. Average prices have spiked 20 cents in just a week.

What to watch: DFL Gov. Tim Walz said he's open to a proposal to temporarily suspend the state's gas tax, though he noted the move would cost $77 million a month.

He also signed onto a letter Tuesday urging a federal gas tax holiday.

Be smart: Even with the climbing costs, there are deals to be found if you're willing to drive.