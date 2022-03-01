Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Democrat Dan Feehan won't run in the upcoming special election for southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District or the November general for a full term, Axios has learned.

What he's saying: Feehan, who lost narrowly to late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn in 2018 and 2020, cites family commitments in a statement set to be released this morning.

"I owe a wise eleven year old, an imaginative eight year old, a joyful two year old, and an amazing partner my time and my presence," he wrote of the time and energy a campaign requires.

The big picture: Hagedorn's Feb. 17 death following a battle with kidney cancer has triggered a special election in the one-time battleground district just months before the November midterm vote.

Between the lines: Feehan's name ID and campaign infrastructure would have been a boost to Democrats seeking to overcome national political headwinds to flip the district, which former President Trump carried by 10 points in 2020.

State of the field: Republican state Rep. Jeremy Munson and Democrats Richard Painter and Richard DeVoe have announced campaigns so far.

Hagedorn's wife, former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan, and former GOP state Rep. Brad Finstad, are also seen as possible contenders.

What's next: Candidate filing begins today, with primaries scheduled for May 24.

Voters will then choose the candidate to fill the final months of Hagedorn's term on Aug. 9, the same day as the statewide primary.

What to watch: Feehan, who plans to hit the trail to help other Democrats this year, hinted at another run down the road.