Minnesota's Black immigrant population soars
The number of Black immigrants living in Minnesota has increased 274% over the last two decades, to roughly 100,000, according to a recent Pew Research Center report.
Why it matters: The report, which uses U.S. Census data, highlights the growing diversity of our state and country.
By the numbers: The number of Black immigrants living in the U.S. reached 4.6 million in 2019, up from about 800,000 in 1980, as Axios' Russell Contreras notes.
- Minnesota now ranks ninth in the nation when it comes to the number of Black immigrant residents.
Of note: We're home to what's believed to be the country's largest populations of Liberians and Somalians.
