42 mins ago - News

Minnesota's Black immigrant population soars

Torey Van Oot
Reproduced from Pew Research

The number of Black immigrants living in Minnesota has increased 274% over the last two decades, to roughly 100,000, according to a recent Pew Research Center report.

Why it matters: The report, which uses U.S. Census data, highlights the growing diversity of our state and country.

By the numbers: The number of Black immigrants living in the U.S. reached 4.6 million in 2019, up from about 800,000 in 1980, as Axios' Russell Contreras notes.

  • Minnesota now ranks ninth in the nation when it comes to the number of Black immigrant residents.

Of note: We're home to what's believed to be the country's largest populations of Liberians and Somalians.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more