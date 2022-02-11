Minnesota's Black immigrant population soars

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Reproduced from Pew Research

The number of Black immigrants living in Minnesota has increased 274% over the last two decades, to roughly 100,000, according to a recent Pew Research Center report.

Why it matters: The report, which uses U.S. Census data, highlights the growing diversity of our state and country.

By the numbers: The number of Black immigrants living in the U.S. reached 4.6 million in 2019, up from about 800,000 in 1980, as Axios' Russell Contreras notes.

Minnesota now ranks ninth in the nation when it comes to the number of Black immigrant residents.

Of note: We're home to what's believed to be the country's largest populations of Liberians and Somalians.