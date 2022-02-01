Sign up for our daily briefing

Black immigrant population surges in U.S.

Russell Contreras
Expand chart
Reproduced from Pew Research

The number of Black immigrants in the U.S. has soared 475% over the last 40 years and is expected to keep rising in the coming decades, according to a new Pew Research Center report.

Why it matters: The report using census data over the last four decades highlights the growing diversity of immigrants from Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa and the often-overlooked diversity of the nation's Black population.

By the numbers: The number of Black immigrants living in the U.S. reached 4.6 million in 2019, up from about 800,000 in 1980, the study found.

  • That increase accounted for 19% of the growth in the nation's overall Black population.
  • By 2060, around a third of the U.S. Black population with be foreign-born if current trends continue.
  • More than half of Black immigrants (58%) arrived in the U.S. after 2000.

The intrigue: Before 2000, Black immigrants from Central America and Mexico were 59% of recent arrivals. Between 2010 and 2019, they were 18%.

  • States like Colorado, Texas, and Nevada saw some of the largest increases of Black immigrants over the last two decades.

Africa accounts for the fastest growth in the U.S. Black immigrant population, but the Caribbean remains the largest origin region.

Don't forget: The number of U.S. Latinos identifying as multiracial skyrocketed during the last decade, while those identifying as solely white dropped significantly, according to the latest census.

  • The dramatic shift in racial identity among Latinos came after the census offered more options in 2020, giving Latinos the opportunity to officially embrace Indigenous and Black backgrounds.

Yes, but: The percentage of Latinos who identified as Black declined by 6% showing how residents used different options on identity.

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
13 seconds ago - Health

Over 1 million years of life lost to drug overdoses

Expand chart
Data: Hall et. al, JAMA 2020; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Adolescents and young adults lost an estimated 1.2 million years of life due to unintentional drug overdoses over five years, according to a study published in JAMA.

What they found: About 3,300 adolescents ages 10–19 years old died of an unintentional drug overdose in the U.S. between 2015 and 2019, representing about 187,078 years of life lost, researchers from Ohio State University said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
3 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. traffic deaths rise at record pace

Police investigating a six-vehicle crash involving a FedEx truck in Cerritos, California, on Jan. 5. Photo: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

An estimated 31,720 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes from January through September 2021, an increase of about 12%, according to new government data released Tuesday.

Why it matters: The data represents the highest number of fatalities during the first nine months of any year since 2006 and the highest percentage increase in the history of the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, which has been in use since 1975.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-EbrahimianSara Fischer
14 mins ago - World

COVID threatens China's Olympic prestige

Photo Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

COVID is likely to cause a decline in the viewership, fanfare, and prestige usually associated with hosting the Olympics.

The big picture: Empty stadiums, a ban on foreign visitors, and a COVID-powered migration among global viewers away from TV and to streaming is likely to reduce the attention Beijing was hoping to garner from the Games.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

