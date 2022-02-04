Minnesotans go for the gold at the Winter Olympic Games

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Minnesota is well represented as the Winter Olympic Games officially get underway in Beijing Friday.

State of play: At least 23 athletes competing for Team USA list a Minnesota hometown on the roster — even more have ties to the state.

Why it matters: Remember how fun it was to cheer Suni Lee and our other home-state Olympians last summer? We get to do it all over again — with snow and ice!

Who to watch: Plenty of Minnesotans are considered in a position to make the podium.

Cross-country skier Jessie Diggins, an Afton resident who grew up in St. Paul, is defending her stunning 2018 gold medal win.

Curler John Shuster, a Chisholm native, is hoping to lead the men's team to another gold.

And 13 Minnesotans — seven men and six women — fill the rosters of the USA's top-ranked hockey teams.

The Omicron effect: Unfortunately, these aren't your typical Winter Games. The pandemic prompted strict COVID-19 testing protocols and no fans from abroad are allowed in the stands. That means even family members of athletes had to stay home.

What they're saying: Curler Tara Peterson told Torey it's a "bit of a bummer" that American fans, including her husband, have to cheer for afar. But the Eagan dentist is determined to not let that damper her first Olympics.

"We're definitely capable of being on the podium," she said of the team, which also includes her sister Tabitha. "It's just a matter of playing as best as we can. And also having luck go a little bit our way."

The bottom line: Let's go for the gold, Minnesota!