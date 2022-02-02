Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Former state Sen. Scott Jensen has won the Republican Party's latest gubernatorial straw poll, garnering support of 38% of activists who participated in Tuesday's precinct caucuses.

Results posted online showed Sen. Paul Gazelka finishing second with 14%. Dermatologist Neil Shah held a narrow lead for third, with 92% of precincts reporting.

Why it matters: The results provide a snapshot of where core GOP activists stand with less than four months to go until a May endorsing convention.

Most, if not all, candidates will drop out without the endorsement, leaving the victor to cruise to the nomination.

Yes, but: The straw poll winner hasn't always gone on to win delegates' backing.

The big picture: The GOP field of candidates vying to challenge DFL Gov. Tim Walz in November remains large — a half dozen candidates participated last night —and unsettled.

The latest entrant in the race, former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, announced his campaign hours before caucuses began.

Plus: Candidates also need enough cash to make it through the convention.

Year-end fundraising reports released Tuesday show Jensen and Gazelka leading the pack on money in the bank, though both trail Walz.

Go deeper on campaign finance filings via MinnPost.