Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek is running for Minnesota governor.

Driving the news: Stanek, who also served in the Legislature, announced his bid for the GOP nomination on Tuesday, hours before Republicans were set to gather to take a key step in the party's endorsement process.

State of play: The field of candidates vying to take on DFL Gov. Tim Walz in November is large — and unsettled.

The GOP endorsement, set to be finalized in May, will likely determine the nominee.

What he's saying: Stanek highlighted his career in law enforcement and concerns over crime in an announcement video.

"Today our streets are flooded with violence and our neighbors need help more than ever," he said. "That means my job is not finished."

Bio, in brief: Stanek, a former Minneapolis police officer, served in the Minnesota House from 1995 to 2003 and as sheriff of the state's largest county for three terms, starting in 2007.

In between, he had a brief stint as the state's public safety commissioner. He resigned from that post after a 1989 incident, in which he admitted to using racial slurs while working as a police officer, came to light.

What to watch: Results of a straw poll set to be conducted at the GOP caucuses Tuesday will likely signal where delegates are leaning with about three months to go until the endorsing convention.