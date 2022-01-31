Where to eat near the Minnesota State Capitol

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

With the Rathskeller Cafe and other state cafeterias currently closed, hungry Minnesota State Capitol visitors will have to venture out to find food.

Here are some nearby suggestions:

🛒 Lunds & Byerlys at the Penfield offers ample sandwiches and snacks, plus salad and hot bars. There's also a Caribou Coffee. Bonus: Free (covered) parking.

🍳 St. Paul College, a 10 minute walk from the dome, has a grill staffed by culinary students, as well as a coffee shop and cafeteria.

🍜 Pho Ca Dao on University is a bit of a walk, but the noodles promise to warm you right up.

🍔 Food trucks often park along John Ireland Boulevard as the end of session nears. We're crossing our fingers that they return ASAP.

🍫 The vending machine at the start of the tunnel to the Senate Office Building is a reliable last resort. Accepts small bills and coins only.