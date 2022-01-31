2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Where to eat near the Minnesota State Capitol

Torey Van Oot
minnesota state capitol dome
Photo: Michael Siluk/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

With the Rathskeller Cafe and other state cafeterias currently closed, hungry Minnesota State Capitol visitors will have to venture out to find food.

  • Here are some nearby suggestions:

🛒 Lunds & Byerlys at the Penfield offers ample sandwiches and snacks, plus salad and hot bars. There's also a Caribou Coffee. Bonus: Free (covered) parking.

🍳 St. Paul College, a 10 minute walk from the dome, has a grill staffed by culinary students, as well as a coffee shop and cafeteria.

🍜 Pho Ca Dao on University is a bit of a walk, but the noodles promise to warm you right up.

🍔 Food trucks often park along John Ireland Boulevard as the end of session nears. We're crossing our fingers that they return ASAP.

🍫 The vending machine at the start of the tunnel to the Senate Office Building is a reliable last resort. Accepts small bills and coins only.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more