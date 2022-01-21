Minnesota Capitol cafeteria to remain closed for session

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Heading to the Minnesota State Capitol when the Legislative session begins later this month? Don't bring your appetite.

Driving the news: A Department of Administration spokesperson confirmed to Axios that the Rathskeller Cafe, located in the basement of the Capitol, is set to remain closed when lawmakers return to work in St. Paul.

Other cafeterias in the Capitol complex, including one in the attached Department of Transportation building, will also be dark to start.

Why it matters: There aren't many other fast and convenient options for fresh food for lawmakers, staff, lobbyists and members of the public who descend on the campus during the session.

Between the lines: With the DFL-led House and many state workers still in mostly remote work mode, fewer people than usual will again be filling the Capitol halls.

What's next: A spokesperson said the vendor that operates the Capitol's food services will evaluate operations to decide whether to open some cafeterias "as more people are onsite."

The bottom line: For the next few months, Capitol dwellers should bring a lunch, plan to head off campus or hope food trucks are parked along John Ireland Boulevard.