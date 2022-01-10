Why Minnesota isn't tracking at-home rapid test results

Minnesotans who test positive for COVID-19 via an at-home rapid test are not expected to share their results with local health officials — and there there's no where to report the case even if they tried.

The big picture: As America's record Omicron surge continues, cities and states across the country have no cohesive strategy to monitor the results of at-home rapid COVID tests, an Axios Local report found.

Why it matters: Our patchwork public ability to tally at-home tests means that the current COVID caseload is almost certainly a vast undercount — and that may be a reality we all have to accept at this stage of the pandemic.

What they're saying: MDH spokesperson Doug Schultz told Axios that the state doesn't collect or track at-home tests because "we do not have a good way to verify the results."

Staffing and creating a system to receive so many updates would also be a challenge, he added.

"We may not be able to count every case, but people will continue to get laboratory-run testing, so our data will still provide a picture of what is happening in the state," he said.

Be smart: If you test positive via a home test, MDH says you should assume you do have COVID, whether or not you seek confirmation via PCR.