How to dispose of your Christmas tree in the Twin Cities

Audrey Kennedy
man throwing christmas tree in a garbage truck
Photo : Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images

Undecking your halls this January? Here's how to dispose of your tree.

State of play: St. Paul residents can leave one live Christmas tree next to their garbage bins on their collection day until Jan. 15.

  • They can also drop it at one of the four Ramsey County yard waste sites for free.
  • Artificial and real trees that are over 6 feet tall or heavier than 20 pounds are excluded from pick-up, but could be collected for an additional fee. Call your hauler.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis residents can leave Christmas trees next to their garbage bins.

  • If your tree is over 6 feet, you'll have to cut it in half.
  • Fake trees can be put in the garbage.

Live somewhere else? Check with your local waste management division.

Be smart: Don't forget to remove all lights and decorations!

