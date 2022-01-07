How to dispose of your Christmas tree in the Twin Cities
Undecking your halls this January? Here's how to dispose of your tree.
State of play: St. Paul residents can leave one live Christmas tree next to their garbage bins on their collection day until Jan. 15.
- They can also drop it at one of the four Ramsey County yard waste sites for free.
- Artificial and real trees that are over 6 feet tall or heavier than 20 pounds are excluded from pick-up, but could be collected for an additional fee. Call your hauler.
Meanwhile, Minneapolis residents can leave Christmas trees next to their garbage bins.
- If your tree is over 6 feet, you'll have to cut it in half.
- Fake trees can be put in the garbage.
Live somewhere else? Check with your local waste management division.
Be smart: Don't forget to remove all lights and decorations!
- Lights can be recycled, too.
