Undecking your halls this January? Here's how to dispose of your tree.

State of play: St. Paul residents can leave one live Christmas tree next to their garbage bins on their collection day until Jan. 15.

They can also drop it at one of the four Ramsey County yard waste sites for free.

Artificial and real trees that are over 6 feet tall or heavier than 20 pounds are excluded from pick-up, but could be collected for an additional fee. Call your hauler.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis residents can leave Christmas trees next to their garbage bins.

If your tree is over 6 feet, you'll have to cut it in half.

Fake trees can be put in the garbage.

Live somewhere else? Check with your local waste management division.

Be smart: Don't forget to remove all lights and decorations!