Where to recycle holiday lights that don't work in the Twin Cities

Got a string of holiday lights that's not shining so bright? Here are your options for disposing of duds you discover as you deck your halls:

Defunct or used lights and extension cords can be recycled at Hennepin County drop-off facilities, located in Bloomington and Brooklyn Park.

Ramsey County residents can contact a recycling company or swing by the Household Hazardous Waste site in St. Paul.

Of note: Non-LED displays can go in the trash, per Ramsey County.