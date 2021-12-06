Where to recycle holiday lights that don't work in the Twin Cities
Got a string of holiday lights that's not shining so bright? Here are your options for disposing of duds you discover as you deck your halls:
- Defunct or used lights and extension cords can be recycled at Hennepin County drop-off facilities, located in Bloomington and Brooklyn Park.
- Ramsey County residents can contact a recycling company or swing by the Household Hazardous Waste site in St. Paul.
Of note: Non-LED displays can go in the trash, per Ramsey County.
- But you shouldn't put string lights of any variety in your curbside recycling bin — they can get tangled in machinery at sorting facilities.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.