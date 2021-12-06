1 hour ago - Things to Do
Where to recycle holiday lights that don't work in the Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
holiday lights
Photo: David Brewster/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Got a string of holiday lights that's not shining so bright? Here are your options for disposing of duds you discover as you deck your halls:

Of note: Non-LED displays can go in the trash, per Ramsey County.

  • But you shouldn't put string lights of any variety in your curbside recycling bin — they can get tangled in machinery at sorting facilities.
