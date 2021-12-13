Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

State Sen. Paul Gazelka won the Minnesota Republican Party's gubernatorial race straw poll over the weekend.

Why it matters: The straw poll of GOP delegates gives some indication of how party activists who will influence the endorsements are leaning in the competitive gubernatorial race right now.

Yes, but: A bigger universe of Republican delegates votes for the actual endorsement next year. And being straw poll frontrunner isn't a lock for the nomination — someone else won the primary in at least the last three elections. In 2018, the victor ended his campaign a month later.

State of play: Gazelka, a former Senate majority leader, won with support of 37% of delegates at the GOP's State Central meeting, according to results screenshots posted by an attendee.

Sen. Michelle Benson came in second with 22% and Scott Jensen, seen by many as a frontrunner this summer, placed third with 20%.

2018 nominee Doug Wardlow bested two rivals by wide margins in the attorney general straw poll and Kelly Jahner-Byrne placed first for secretary of state.

The big picture: A KSTP/SurveyUSA poll released last week showed six major GOP challengers trailing DFL Gov. Tim Walz by similar double-digit margins.

The governor was below 50% in the matchups, with more than 10% of voters undecided in all cases.

The intrigue: The field may not be set quite yet. Kendall Qualls, who ran unsuccessful for a suburban congressional seat in 2020, is expected to announce his candidacy in January.

The bottom line: With five months to go until the GOP's endorsing convention, it's anyone's race.