Another Republican candidate might soon join the race to challenge Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz next year.
What's new: Kendall Qualls, who lost a bid against DFL U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips in a suburban Minneapolis seat in 2020, is giving "very serious consideration" to a run for governor, a GOP source familiar with his plans confirmed to Axios.
- A decision is expected by early 2022 at the latest.
State of play: The GOP primary has already attracted several serious candidates, including former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, Sen. Michelle Benson and Scott Jensen, a physician and former state senator.
Bio in brief: Qualls, an Army veteran and former executive at health care technology companies, lost to Phillips by more than 10 points in the 3rd Congressional District.
- He's recently been touring the state on behalf of TakeCharge MN, an organization he founded to "[counter] the prevailing narrative in popular culture that America is structured to undermine the lives of Black Americans."
- He's also been vocal about his opposition to the concept of critical race theory, an academic movement focused on systemic racism, especially in U.S. law.
The bottom line: A late entry by Qualls could shake up the GOP field.
- But raising cash and winning over delegates to secure the party's endorsement on a shorter timeline would be a challenge.
