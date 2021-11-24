Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Another Republican candidate might soon join the race to challenge Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz next year.

What's new: Kendall Qualls, who lost a bid against DFL U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips in a suburban Minneapolis seat in 2020, is giving "very serious consideration" to a run for governor, a GOP source familiar with his plans confirmed to Axios.

A decision is expected by early 2022 at the latest.

State of play: The GOP primary has already attracted several serious candidates, including former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, Sen. Michelle Benson and Scott Jensen, a physician and former state senator.

Bio in brief: Qualls, an Army veteran and former executive at health care technology companies, lost to Phillips by more than 10 points in the 3rd Congressional District.

He's recently been touring the state on behalf of TakeCharge MN, an organization he founded to "[counter] the prevailing narrative in popular culture that America is structured to undermine the lives of Black Americans."

He's also been vocal about his opposition to the concept of critical race theory, an academic movement focused on systemic racism, especially in U.S. law.

The bottom line: A late entry by Qualls could shake up the GOP field.