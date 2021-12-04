Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

20 Minnesota-made gifts under $100 for everyone on your list

Did you make your holiday shopping list, check it twice then realize your gifts won't show up until 2022? We're here to help.

Driving the news: Supply chain shortages and shipping delays are heavily impacting shopping this year. Many retailers began urging consumers to start ordering as early as mid-October.

What they're saying: Customers are heeding the warnings, according to Christine Ward, the co-founder of Twin Cities specialty gift shop Patina.

Ward said her business, which has eight locations across the metro, saw an early surge of customers in November and more in-store purchases versus online.

"We started preparing a year in advance to avoid issues. Our inventory was 90% set by October," Ward said.

Be smart: You may have a better chance at finding gifts in time for the holidays if you shop local. Plus: What better way to support our metro's economy as it rebounds from the pandemic?

We found 20 local gift ideas under $100 for everyone on your shopping list.

For the vegetarian: Deli, Dive-in and Dine pack from The Herbivorous Butcher

This kit from the vegan meat and cheese shop has all the ingredients required for their Italian cold cut and turkey dill havarti sandwiches, featured on the shop's Food Network episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."

$95, shipping included. Order online.

Photo: Herbivorous Butcher

For the kids (and kids at heart): Curated holiday packages from Mischief Toy Store

Tell staff what your recipient likes (and their age), and they'll create a custom, perfectly-wrapped gift box for any holiday.

Starting at $40. Buy online or in person at 818 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

Mischief Toys in St. Paul. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

For the plant parent: Marble Queen Pothos Hanging Basket from PlantyQueens

Pothos are one of the easiest plants to grow indoors, even with little light. Concerned about the cold? PlantyQueens offers winter shipping insurance for $5.

The basket goes for $22. Buy online or in person at 1729 N 2nd St. #40, Minneapolis.

For the cook: A customizable spice set from Spice Your Life

Create your own gift box of gourmet spices from around the world at this Minneapolis spice shop, which also offers individually packaged free samples to take home.

Under $50. Only available in person at 614 W 54th St., Minneapolis.

Photo: Spice Your Life

For the wine aficionado: At-Home Wine Workshop

Grab a bottle of wine at a local shop and take a virtual live class from Twin Cities sommelier Jason Kallsen. Questions and discussions are encouraged and webinars will be archived.

$19 for a one-hour class. Buy online.

For the whimsical: A gift card to Darling Amalgamated Retail Emporium (DARE) Market

This eclectic emporium offers a little bit of everything: finger-shaped soap, sculptures made of bicycle parts, surrealistic paintings of bees and much more.

Prices vary. Shop online or visit in person at 406 E 48th St., Minneapolis.

Clay sculptures by The Twisted Pumpkin, available at DARE Market. Photo: DARE Market.

For the local beer fan: Minnesota State Breweries ornament from Curiosity Home Decor

This handmade (and durable) ornament is made of reclaimed bottle caps from various Minnesota breweries.

$30. Buy online or in person at 1228 2nd St. NE, Suite 3, Minneapolis.

For the cold-blooded: Handmade mittens from Steller Handcrafted Goods

Each pair of these 100% wool mittens is one-of-a-kind. They're made from upcycled vintage sweaters and lined with fleece. Available in kids and adult sizes.

$30-$88. Buy online or in person at 1121 Jackson St. NE Suite 115, Minneapolis.

Photo: Steller Handcrafted Goods

For the Minnesota sports fan: A custom video from their favorite player

Athletes and coaches from the Timberwolves, Vikings, Lynx, Gophers and more are on Cameo. Pay for a customized video just for your recipient, and write what you'd like them to say.

Prices vary.

For the cat lover: An hour at Cafe Meow

Visitors can pet, play and cuddle with over 15 adoptable rescue cats at the Twin Cities' first and only cat cafe.

$10 per hour. Buy online, or visit in person at 2323 Hennepin Ave. S, Minneapolis.

Residents of Cafe Meow's cat lounge. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

For the tea connoisseur: A blend from La Société du Thé

Consult the experts at this gourmet tea shop to pick the perfect blend from their hundreds of options.

Prices vary. Shop online or in person at 2708 Lyndale Ave. S, Minneapolis.

For the treehugger: Zero waste kits from Tare Market

From natural toothpaste tablets to biodegradable pet waste bags, Tare has zero waste replacements for a variety of everyday products.

$15.19-$73.99. Buy online or visit in person at 2717 E 38th St., Minneapolis.

Photo: Tare Market

For the gamer: A Dungeons & Dragons session from Bad Wolf Adventure Studios

A professional Dungeon Master leads players through a D&D session with the help of 4K flatscreens, surround sound, fog machines and more. Good for newbies and experienced players.

$30 per person. Buy online or in person at 1523 94th Ln. NE, Blaine.

For the reader: A gift card to Birchbark Books & Native Arts

This independent bookstore, owned by Pulitzer Prize-winning Ojibwe author Louise Erdrich, carries a variety of books by Indigenous authors and artists. (Check out five Native authors we recommend.)

Prices vary. Buy online or in person at 2115 W 21st St., Minneapolis.

Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

For the writer: Wooden journals from Woodchuck

Shop a variety of pre-designed notebooks or customize your own cover. Bonus: Woodchuck plants a tree for every product sold.

For the dog owner: Outdoor gear from Copilot Dog Outfitters

Bring your pup along for the ride, hike or paddleboarding adventure with equipment and seasonal wear made just for dogs.

Prices vary. Shop in person at 4280 Sheridan Ave. S, Minneapolis.

Photo: Copilot Dog Outfitters

For the crafter: Candle-making classes at Roseline's Place

Bring dinner and drinks to this two-hour class, where participants will make two 100% soy candles to take home.

$55 per person, including candles. Buy online

For the person who doesn't need much: Holiday cards from Doodlebird Design

Check out handmade stationary and greeting cards from local designers for every occasion.

$4.50 per card. Buy online or in person at 2803 E 42nd St., Minneapolis.

Photo: Doodlebird Design

For the outdoorsy: A Minnesota State Parks vehicle permit

Give the gift of unlimited visits to all 75 of Minnesota's state parks with this all-access pass, good for one year after date of purchase.

$35. Buy online or in person at any Minnesota state park office.

For the proud Minnesotan: T-shirts from i like you and its sister shop i like you too

Follower of local wrestling? Disappointed Vikings fan? Check out themed shirts for all ages at this local gift shop.

$22 and up. Shop online or in person at 1955 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis or 416 Snelling Ave. S, St. Paul.