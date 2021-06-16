Where to pick strawberries near the Twin Cities

Strawberry season has begun! Minnesota farms open their fields from mid-June to early July for the public to pick their own berries.

How it works: The farm provides containers and will direct you to the spots with the ripest fruits. Pick as many as you'd like and pay by the pound; some farms offer pre-picked containers too.

Yes, but: The dry conditions have hurt or halted many farms' crops this year, meaning fewer farms open and a shorter season, MPR reports.

The Berry Patch in Forest Lake destroyed its crops in hopes of rebuilding next year after the area received less than one-tenth of an inch of rain this month, its owner said online.

🍓 What we're watching: These five orchards are open now and within an hour of the Twin Cities. But they're weather-dependent, so call ahead or check social media to ensure they're open the day you plan to visit.

Tip: Go early. Though some farms have evening hours, most fields are only open until all the ripe berries are picked — which can be as early as 10am at places like Berry Hill Farm.

Of note: Don't count on your credit card. Many farms only accept cash or check.

What's next: Blueberry season runs from early July to mid-August.

Editor's note: This story was originally published in June 2021 and updated June 2023.