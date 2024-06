U.S. men's national team head coach Steve Kerr with his team during last year's FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila, Philippines. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Beloved Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will look to steer Team USA to gold at the Paris Olympics this summer. Why it matters: Kerr was selected in December 2021 to lead the U.S. men's national team as head coach and will oversee a star roster that includes Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

What he's saying: "The games we've lost, we just failed to stop the other team. ... So we're going to have to be really good defensively this summer," Kerr said in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle.

"You win or fail in this job, for sure," he added. "And that's OK. That's part of what comes with having the most great players of any country, so you embrace it."

The big picture: The U.S. has nabbed 25 gold medals in the history of Olympic basketball, the most of any nation.

The men's team has maintained a winning streak since 2008.

What's next: Olympic training camp kicks off July 6 in Las Vegas.