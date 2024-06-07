Cool off at these public swimming pools in San Francisco

The first heat wave of 2024 landed in the Bay Area this week with blistering temperatures. That means it's time to seek out some relief in the water.
State of play: The Bay Area has an abundance of swimming spots at local parks, YMCAs, beaches and waterfalls.
Driving the news: This week we'll spotlight some San Francisco city-operated pools to start. They kick off their summer pool schedule Tuesday.
- Entrance fees are $8 for adults and $2 for children.
Balboa Pool at Balboa Park is a neighborhood favorite for its vantage point over the city. It underwent a $9 million renovation a few years back.
- The pool offers aqua yoga, senior and therapy swim and more.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Pool, in Bayview-Hunters Point, offers lap swimming and swim lessons in its 25-by-25-meter pool. It also has a wading pool.
Mission Community Pool, popular among locals, is the only city-operated outdoor pool in San Francisco.
- Its summer schedule includes times designated for seniors, families and swim lessons.
Hamilton Aquatic Center in the Lower Pacific Heights operates a heated pool with two indoor water slides.
Coffman Aquatics Center, encompassing 10,000 square feet, was originally built in 1957 and is at the southeastern entrance of McLaren Park in Visitacion Valley.
- Its programs include recreational swim, lessons, water aerobics and underwater hockey.