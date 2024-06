Share on email (opens in new window)

5 hours ago - Things to Do

Last year's Juneteenth celebration and parade in San Francisco. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

We're almost to the weekend. Here are some ideas for letting loose. Thursday 🥳 Party downtown at the free "Downtown First Thursdays" block party. Music, drag performances, food and more. 5–10pm at 2nd and Howard streets.

🎭 While you're downtown, hit up the Drag Me Downtown pop-up drag show at the Harrington's Bar and Grill.

Performances by Afrika America and Oliver Branch; 5–7pm at 245 Front St.

Friday

🚴‍♂️ Hop on your bike and hit the streets of SF during Bike Party.

Meet at 7:30pm at Glen Park BART and be ready to roll out at 8pm.

Saturday

🎨 Celebrate 50 years of Laurel Burch designs at a mural unveiling and art walk in the Haight.

Noon–5pm at the San Francisco Mercantile.

✊🏾 Bask in Black history and pride at SF's second annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival.

Parade begins at 11am on Market and Spear streets; festival from noon–6pm at Civic Center.

Sunday

🎹 Listen to some jazz at the 41st Annual SF Jazz Festival.