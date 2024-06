Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters occupied the lobby of the Consulate General of Israel in the Financial District yesterday. (SF Chronicle)

🩺 Kaiser doctors in Northern California have voted to unionize, the first in the system to do so. (SF Chronicle)

Former President Donald Trump arrives in the Bay Area on Thursday for a campaign fundraiser hosted by tech billionaire David Sacks. (KTVU)

🍴 Some San Francisco restaurants are implementing no-show fees for canceled reservations. (SFGATE)