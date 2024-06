I don't know about y'all, but it's my dream to be part of one of the Golden State Warriors dance teams — specifically the Hardwood Classics.

State of play: The Warriors are gearing up to host auditions for their four dance teams this month and in July.

There's the all-women Gold Squad, the all-male Blue Crew, the Jr. Jam Squad for kids and, of course, the Hardwood Classics for dancers 55 years old and up.

What's next: If you're interested, you can sign up for prep classes here. Just be sure to get your application in by 11:59pm on June 23.