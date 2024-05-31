San Francisco Pride Month begins Saturday with the San Francisco LGBT Center's inaugural party, and organizers say the event creates "access to joy" at a time when queer and trans rights are under attack.
Driving the news: The center's Building the Block Purple Party, on Saturday from 10am-4pm, will feature art installations, live entertainment, gender-affirming haircuts and styling, a free clothing closet, BIPOC-owned food trucks and more.
What they're saying: "In the face of an ongoing barrage of anti-queer and trans hate across the country, it's important for our community spaces to continue offering access to joy," Timothy Hampton, the center's director of cultural programs, told Axios via email. "That includes "queer joy that we create, cultivate and nourish our community members with."
The goal of the block party, Hampton said, is to connect people to local, LGBTQ+ resources and showcase "the very heart of what makes our local community strong."
Many more events are happening for Pride Month. Here's a quick guide:
Morti-Pride
Enjoy a queer-themed special edition of Mortified, called Morti-Pride, where people share their real-life teenage diaries on stage.