Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

People walk in the San Francisco Pride Parade last year. Photo: Meera Fox/Getty Images

San Francisco Pride Month begins Saturday with the San Francisco LGBT Center's inaugural party, and organizers say the event creates "access to joy" at a time when queer and trans rights are under attack. Driving the news: The center's Building the Block Purple Party, on Saturday from 10am-4pm, will feature art installations, live entertainment, gender-affirming haircuts and styling, a free clothing closet, BIPOC-owned food trucks and more.

What they're saying: "In the face of an ongoing barrage of anti-queer and trans hate across the country, it's important for our community spaces to continue offering access to joy," Timothy Hampton, the center's director of cultural programs, told Axios via email. "That includes "queer joy that we create, cultivate and nourish our community members with."

The goal of the block party, Hampton said, is to connect people to local, LGBTQ+ resources and showcase "the very heart of what makes our local community strong."

Many more events are happening for Pride Month. Here's a quick guide:

Morti-Pride

Enjoy a queer-themed special edition of Mortified, called Morti-Pride, where people share their real-life teenage diaries on stage.

Friday, June 7, at 7:30pm; Oasis.

Tickets start at $25.

Pink Triangle Ceremony

Revel in the beauty of the Pink Triangle at the commemoration ceremony atop Twin Peaks.

Saturday, June 8, at 10:30am.

Interested volunteers can sign up for setup and/or cleanup shifts here.

SF Giants Pride Night

Take your fellow queers out to the ballgame at our San Francisco Giants Pride Night.

Saturday, June 15, gates open 11:35am.

First 20,000 attendees get Pride-themed hoodies.

Tickets start at $25.

SF Gay Men's Chorus and SF Symphony: All We Need Is Love

It's true, all we need is love and the SF Gay Men's Chorus will remind you of that at its upcoming concert with the SF Symphony.

Tuesday, June 18 at 7:30pm; Tickets start at $20.

Queer Emo Nite: Pride Edition

Head over to your favorite neighborhood bar to enjoy a queer emo night with performances from gloomy june, Cayley Spivey and others.

Friday, June 21, 9pm at El Rio; Tickets cost $10.

Tegan and Sara, King Isis at Stern Grove Festival

Battle the crowds and snag a spot at the Stern Grove Festival to jam out to queer icons Tegan and Sara, along with King Isis.

Sunday, June 23, at 2pm.

Free to attend but tickets are required. If the event reaches capacity, organizers say to keep checking because they'll release tickets randomly.

Drag Me Downtown

Get dragged downtown as part of the monthlong Drag Me Downtown series of pop-up drag performances.

Features performances from local drag artists, including Afrika America, Kipper Snacks and others.

Shows every Thursday; queer history bus tour and sing-a-long on June 27.

Fresh Meat Festival

Celebrate the creative expression of our trans and gender-nonconforming communities at the annual Fresh Meat Festival.

Features performances from "voguing superstars, deaf theater visionaries, queer Salsa champions" and more.

Friday, June 21- Sunday, June 23, at Z Space; Tickets start at $15.

The Pride quadfecta

Pride Month wraps on the last weekend of the month with four key events: the Trans March (June 28), Dyke March (June 29), Civic Center celebration (June 29-30) and parade (June 30).

Queerly Beloved

Dance it out at Queerly Beloved, an annual Pride dance party.