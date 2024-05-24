Open Sauce returns June 14–16
Mark it down on your calendar — Open Sauce, a celebration of makers and creators, returns to San Francisco's Cow Palace June 14–16 for its second annual festival.
Why it matters: The festival is geared toward makers and tech tinkerers, with exhibits focused on "cutting-edge technologies and mad science experiments," according to a press release.
- It will also feature big-name YouTube creators, including special effects designer Adam Savage of "MythBusters" fame.
State of play: This year's event is the first to feature an Industry Day, with panels covering topics including AI, the creator economy and emerging tech.
- The main stage lineup will feature Savage, inventor and YouTuber Mark Rober and comedy-tech streamer Michael Reeves, among others.
- Speakers for the festival's Industry Day include Kajabi CEO Sean Kim, Smosh CEO Alessandra Catanese and Fast Company global technology editor Harry McCracken.
- Additional exhibits will showcase games and gadgets like Real Life Flappy Bird, U-Haul Sized Polaroid, the World's Fastest Rubik's Cube Solving Robot and more.
What's next: Tickets are available here.
