37 mins ago - News

Open Sauce returns June 14–16

headshot
Photo of Adam Savage smiling at the camera as he signs a wall

Adam Savage of "MythBusters" will be at Open Sauce next month. Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage via Getty Images

Mark it down on your calendar — Open Sauce, a celebration of makers and creators, returns to San Francisco's Cow Palace June 14–16 for its second annual festival.

Why it matters: The festival is geared toward makers and tech tinkerers, with exhibits focused on "cutting-edge technologies and mad science experiments," according to a press release.

  • It will also feature big-name YouTube creators, including special effects designer Adam Savage of "MythBusters" fame.

State of play: This year's event is the first to feature an Industry Day, with panels covering topics including AI, the creator economy and emerging tech.

  • The main stage lineup will feature Savage, inventor and YouTuber Mark Rober and comedy-tech streamer Michael Reeves, among others.
  • Speakers for the festival's Industry Day include Kajabi CEO Sean Kim, Smosh CEO Alessandra Catanese and Fast Company global technology editor Harry McCracken.
  • Additional exhibits will showcase games and gadgets like Real Life Flappy Bird, U-Haul Sized Polaroid, the World's Fastest Rubik's Cube Solving Robot and more.

What's next: Tickets are available here.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios San Francisco in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more