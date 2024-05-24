Open Sauce returns June 14–16

Mark it down on your calendar — Open Sauce, a celebration of makers and creators, returns to San Francisco's Cow Palace June 14–16 for its second annual festival.

Why it matters: The festival is geared toward makers and tech tinkerers, with exhibits focused on "cutting-edge technologies and mad science experiments," according to a press release.

It will also feature big-name YouTube creators, including special effects designer Adam Savage of "MythBusters" fame.

State of play: This year's event is the first to feature an Industry Day, with panels covering topics including AI, the creator economy and emerging tech.

The main stage lineup will feature Savage, inventor and YouTuber Mark Rober and comedy-tech streamer Michael Reeves, among others.

Speakers for the festival's Industry Day include Kajabi CEO Sean Kim, Smosh CEO Alessandra Catanese and Fast Company global technology editor Harry McCracken.

Additional exhibits will showcase games and gadgets like Real Life Flappy Bird, U-Haul Sized Polaroid, the World's Fastest Rubik's Cube Solving Robot and more.

What's next: Tickets are available here.