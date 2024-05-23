There's lots happening over Memorial Day weekend in the city. Here's your guide:

Thursday

🎼 Enjoy the great outdoors with a performance from jazz and classical soul music artist PHER at the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival.

12:30-1:30pm; Free.

Friday

🎻 It's not too late to snag tickets to the San Francisco Symphony's showing of "Encanto" featuring a live performance of the movie's score.

Tickets start at $89.

Saturday

👩🏾‍🎤 Check out the Tenderloin Music and Arts Festival featuring music, drag queens, poetry and more.

11am-8pm across several venues throughout the Tenderloin, including Kayo Books, Edinburgh Castle Pub and the Tenderloin Museum.

🎉 Head over to the Mission for Carnaval's 46th annual celebration parade and festival celebrating Latin American and Caribbean cultural traditions.

11am-6pm; Saturday and Sunday.

🛍️ Shop local at the West Coast Craft Market at Fort Mason, featuring more than 100 artists and designers.

Free; 10am-3pm.

🌟 Get your glow up at Brite Nite in the Castro, featuring glow parties in bars, glow-go dancers and more.

8pm; Proceeds go toward LGBTQQ+ youth organization Lyric.

Sunday

🤑 Do some more shopping at TreasureFest on Treasure Island, featuring vintage goods, live music and more.

Tickets start at $15; 11am-5pm.

Monday

🪩 Hit up your favorite local dive bar, El Rio, for S--t Kickin' Memorial Day, featuring tunes from Aaron Burnham and The Brushfires, the Dogweed String Band and others.