There's lots happening over Memorial Day weekend in the city. Here's your guide:

Thursday

ğŸŽ¼ Enjoy the great outdoors with a performance from jazz and classical soul music artist PHER at the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival.

12:30-1:30pm; Free.

Friday

ğŸŽ» It's not too late to snag tickets to the San Francisco Symphony's showing of "Encanto" featuring a live performance of the movie's score.

Tickets start at $89.

Saturday

ğŸ‘©ğŸ¾â€ğŸŽ¤ Check out the Tenderloin Music and Arts Festival featuring music, drag queens, poetry and more.

11am-8pm across several venues throughout the Tenderloin, including Kayo Books, Edinburgh Castle Pub and the Tenderloin Museum.

ğŸŽ‰ Head over to the Mission for Carnaval's 46th annual celebration parade and festival celebrating Latin American and Caribbean cultural traditions.

11am-6pm; Saturday and Sunday.

🛍️ Shop local at the West Coast Craft Market at Fort Mason, featuring more than 100 artists and designers.

Free; 10am-3pm.

🌟 Get your glow up at Brite Nite in the Castro, featuring glow parties in bars, glow-go dancers and more.

8pm; Proceeds go toward LGBTQQ+ youth organization Lyric.

Sunday

🤑 Do some more shopping at TreasureFest on Treasure Island, featuring vintage goods, live music and more.

Tickets start at $15; 11am-5pm.

Monday

🪩 Hit up your favorite local dive bar, El Rio, for S--t Kickin' Memorial Day, featuring tunes from Aaron Burnham and The Brushfires, the Dogweed String Band and others.