A "Buffy the Vampire" parody to go

A "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" immersive parody, Sunnydale Prom, premieres tonight at the San Francisco Mint.

Driving the news: Coproduced by the folks behind San Francisco Halloween horror Terror Vault, Sunnydale Prom lets guests interact with the characters as they take a tour through iconic scenes from the cult classic TV show.

The show features 50 performers, two live bands, drag and burlesque performances "and a whole lot of slaying," Daniel Sherman, executive producer of the show, told Axios via email.

What they're saying: "It's deeply nostalgic, iconic and high camp, but also has its roots in horror," Sherman said. "We were able to use a lot of the elements in the historic Mint building from the last Terror Vault, but lean into the building's natural charm (and creepiness)."

How to go: The show runs Thursdays through Sundays starting tonight through June 9.