People in costume run the Bay to Breakers race in 2019. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The annual Bay to Breakers race is Sunday, meaning residents can expect a party atmosphere throughout the city but also some traffic woes. Why it matters: There are few things as quintessentially San Francisco as the Bay to Breakers, the annual 12K known for its party vibes and epic costumes — or complete lack thereof.

Driving the news: The race begins by the bay on Howard and Main streets and goes west through the city to end at the "breakers" on the Great Highway.

The start of the race is marked by people throwing tortillas — a tradition "nobody can really figure out where it came from," race director Kyle Meyers recently told KRON4.

How it works: Participants — some dressed in costume, fully naked and/or part of a human centipede — run through Hayes Valley, up the notorious Hayes Street Hill, along the Panhandle and through Golden Gate Park.

Flashback: In 1912, the city hosted the first-ever Bay to Breakers, which was "an attempt to bring the city back together" after the devastating 1906 earthquake.

At the time, the race went by the name of the "Cross City Race" and just 140 people participated, KQED reports.

In 1964, following a change in sponsorship, the race was renamed "Bay to Breakers."

By the numbers: This year, Bay to Breakers expects about 20,000 registered participants, Meyers said.

But many more are expected to join in, as there were about 30,000 unofficial participants last year to go along with the 17,000 registered, according to KQED.

What's next: Expect navigating throughout the city to be a challenge on Sunday due to street closures and rerouted Muni lunes.