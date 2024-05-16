22 hours ago - Sports

Throwback Thursday: Remembering Seals Stadium

An aerial view of Seals Stadium in 1959. Photo: Duke Downey/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Before the days of Oracle Park and even Candlestick Park, the San Francisco Giants had a stomping ground in the heart of the city: Seals Stadium in the Mission.

Flashback: Seals Stadium, built in 1931, was located at Bryant and 16th streets.

  • It was originally home to minor league teams the San Francisco Seals and the Mission Reds.
  • The San Francisco Giants, in the ballclub's first season after relocating from New York, played its first game at Seals Stadium in April 1958.
  • Ahead of the completion of Candlestick Park, Seals Stadium was torn down after the Giants' second season in San Francisco ended in October 1959.
willie mays
Giants legend Willie Mays at Seals Stadium in 1957. Photo: Joe Rosenthal/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Today, the land that housed Seals Stadium is home to the Potrero Center, a shopping complex featuring Safeway, Petco, Sally Beauty and other retailers.

