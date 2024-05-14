3 hours ago - News

"Mustache May" is here

person throwing a ball wearing a giants uniform

Sean Hjelle of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Cincinnati Reds this month. Photo: Kavin Mistry/Getty Images

"Mustache May" is upon us.

The big picture: Mustache May began back in 2019 with the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A team and made its way to the Major League squad in 2021 as part of an effort to bring awareness to mental health issues, NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Driving the news: Last night, the Giants hosted a Mental Health Awareness night before and during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

  • The ballclub donated some ticket proceeds to Bring Change to Mind, an organization that seeks to destigmatize mental health disorders in teens and adults, the San Francisco Examiner reports.
