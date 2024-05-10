A free swimming program for Bayview-Hunters Point kids has received a $50,000 donation to support its water safety classes ahead of the completion of a new waterfront park. Why it matters: Drowning rates are significantly higher in communities of color, per the Centers for Disease Control, and the Bayview is more than 25% Black, the highest population of Black people in the city.

State of play: The Bayview Safety Swim and Splash program, run in partnership by the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department and the YMCA of San Francisco, began in 2022.

The program is part of the city's social equity efforts for the new India Basin Waterfront Park Project, which is set to be completed in 2026.

The $50,000 in funding from Amazon, announced Thursday, will partly go toward providing swimsuits, goggles, towels and other swim gear to participants.

So far, the program has served more than 400 kids in kindergarten through 5th grade.

What they're saying: While also seeking to reduce drowning rates, the program's goal is to bring "kids and families joy while building their confidence in the water," YMCA of San Francisco CEO Jamie Bruning-Miles said in a press release.

What's next: The India Basin Waterfront Park, expected to be complete by 2026, will feature a recreational dock and boat house, as well as more standard park amenities like a playground, basketball courts and more.