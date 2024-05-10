1 wave organ to go

👋 Hey, Claire here!



I'm hosting family in SF so I took them to the Wave Organ to see a different side of the city.

This hidden gem is everything I love about SF in one place: amazing views, serene surroundings and a delightfully weird art installation (did you know the jetty was made with stone from a demolished cemetery?)

What they're saying: "This is one of the best-kept secrets for locals," Marina resident Dane Ross told me. "Tourists actually wander out here by accident more than locals do, but it's a great place."

What's next: Check out my video on Axios SF's Instagram to learn more about the Wave Organ's history and hear its ghostly sounds.