San Francisco weekend events: AAPI mental health, Hawaiian May Day

We've arrived at the weekend. It's time to reward ourselves.
- Unsolicited tip for Mother's Day: Take her to one of these events!
Thursday
💡 Immerse yourself in The People's Palace, a performance installation with large-scale projections and performances.
- 8-10:30pm at City Hall on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Free.
Friday
🪘 Participate in drumming circles, hula, tea breaks and more at the 2024 Asian American and Pacific Islander Mental Health Day.
- 1pm on Treasure Island. Free.
🏮 Check out food, trinkets and other goods from over 30 vendors at the Chinatown night market.
- 5:30-9pm on Grant Avenue.
🎶 Groove to Bhangra and Beats, a night market featuring South Asian music, artisans and food vendors.
- 5pm at Battery and Clay in downtown SF.
Saturday
🍜 Celebrate Little Saigon at the Tenderloin Merchants Association's festival, filled with performances, food and more.
- Noon-6pm at 730 Larkin Street.
🎭 Catch some drag performances at a fundraiser for Glide Pride Team, a community group under Glide Memorial Church.
- 4pm at the Great Northern. Guests 21 and up. Tickets are $20.
🌺 Swing by Hawaiian May Day Festival in Hayward, spotlighting Native Hawaiian and Polynesian cultures through art, music and dancing.
- 11am in downtown Hayward. Free.
Sunday
🫶 Pop by the SFMOMA's Koret Education Center on the second floor for a day of art-making and storytelling focused on celebrating moms of all kinds.
- 10:30am at the SFMOMA. Free.