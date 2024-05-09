San Francisco weekend events: AAPI mental health, Hawaiian May Day

Share on email (opens in new window)

We've arrived at the weekend. It's time to reward ourselves. Unsolicited tip for Mother's Day: Take her to one of these events!

Thursday

💡 Immerse yourself in The People's Palace, a performance installation with large-scale projections and performances.

8-10:30pm at City Hall on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Free.

Friday

🪘 Participate in drumming circles, hula, tea breaks and more at the 2024 Asian American and Pacific Islander Mental Health Day.

1pm on Treasure Island. Free.

🏮 Check out food, trinkets and other goods from over 30 vendors at the Chinatown night market.

5:30-9pm on Grant Avenue.

🎶 Groove to Bhangra and Beats, a night market featuring South Asian music, artisans and food vendors.

5pm at Battery and Clay in downtown SF.

Saturday

🍜 Celebrate Little Saigon at the Tenderloin Merchants Association's festival, filled with performances, food and more.

Noon-6pm at 730 Larkin Street.

🎭 Catch some drag performances at a fundraiser for Glide Pride Team, a community group under Glide Memorial Church.

4pm at the Great Northern. Guests 21 and up. Tickets are $20.

🌺 Swing by Hawaiian May Day Festival in Hayward, spotlighting Native Hawaiian and Polynesian cultures through art, music and dancing.

11am in downtown Hayward. Free.

Sunday

🫶 Pop by the SFMOMA's Koret Education Center on the second floor for a day of art-making and storytelling focused on celebrating moms of all kinds.