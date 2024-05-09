1 hour ago - Things to Do

San Francisco weekend events: AAPI mental health, Hawaiian May Day

Photo of a person pouring tea into a small teacup at an event

Tea from local and global producers is poured in San Francisco. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

We've arrived at the weekend. It's time to reward ourselves.

  • Unsolicited tip for Mother's Day: Take her to one of these events!

Thursday

💡 Immerse yourself in The People's Palace, a performance installation with large-scale projections and performances.

  • 8-10:30pm at City Hall on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Free.

Friday

🪘 Participate in drumming circles, hula, tea breaks and more at the 2024 Asian American and Pacific Islander Mental Health Day.

  • 1pm on Treasure Island. Free.

🏮 Check out food, trinkets and other goods from over 30 vendors at the Chinatown night market.

  • 5:30-9pm on Grant Avenue.

🎶 Groove to Bhangra and Beats, a night market featuring South Asian music, artisans and food vendors.

  • 5pm at Battery and Clay in downtown SF.

Saturday

🍜 Celebrate Little Saigon at the Tenderloin Merchants Association's festival, filled with performances, food and more.

  • Noon-6pm at 730 Larkin Street.

🎭 Catch some drag performances at a fundraiser for Glide Pride Team, a community group under Glide Memorial Church.

  • 4pm at the Great Northern. Guests 21 and up. Tickets are $20.

🌺 Swing by Hawaiian May Day Festival in Hayward, spotlighting Native Hawaiian and Polynesian cultures through art, music and dancing.

  • 11am in downtown Hayward. Free.

Sunday

🫶 Pop by the SFMOMA's Koret Education Center on the second floor for a day of art-making and storytelling focused on celebrating moms of all kinds.

  • 10:30am at the SFMOMA. Free.
