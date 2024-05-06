The Bay Area's favorite personal injury lawyer

21 mins ago - News

Anh Phoong says her famous catchphrase in front of her billboard. Image: Claire Reilly/Axios

Something wrong? Call Anh Phoong!

  • We dialed 866-GOT-PAIN (for real) and met up with the Bay Area legend at one of her iconic billboards (no photoshopped baseball bats in sight).
  • The accident lawyer and social media maven has her face across more than 600 billboards in SF, Sacramento and Los Angeles, and she was in SF over the weekend cutting the ribbon at a party at the famous LGBTQ bar The Stud.

State of play: Phoong became a local celebrity after her firm invested in splashy ad campaigns to reach more potential clients.

  • Statistically, the odds were against Phoong, who is Vietnamese and Chinese.
  • Women of color make up around 4.3% of law firm partners, according to a 2022 report on diversity in the industry.

What she said: "It's touching to me because I've come from nothing," Phoong told us. "What I love about my job ... is to have been not just what you typically see — male figure, older."

  • And she's not going away anytime soon.

avatar

