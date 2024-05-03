Walk SF's stairway challenge returns on Saturday

The stairwell at Sanchez and 20th streets is one of many in the city. Photo: Liz Hafalia/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

San Francisco has a plethora of breathtaking stairways, and nonprofit organization Walk San Francisco wants to be your guide to finding them. Driving the news: Walk SF is hosting a stairway challenge Saturday that loops through the neighborhoods of Diamond Heights and Noe Valley.

Proceeds from ticket sales go toward Walk SF, which advocates for safer, more walkable streets in the city.

What they're saying: The walk seeks to offer the "best of walking in San Francisco: the off-the-charts views, the off-the-beaten-path surprises, and the unique neighborhoods," Walk SF spokesperson Marta Lindsey told Axios via email.

"Oh yeah, and some stairs! Giving your butt and quads a workout is maybe a subgoal for the walk."

Context: San Francisco has more than 900 public stairways, according to the SF Stairway Project.

This year's challenge will cover about 2,000 steps across more than 20 stairways, Lindsey said.

"We can almost guarantee that it includes stairways you've never been on," she said.

Of note: The event is inspired by the Bisbee 1,000, a race in Arizona that connects 1,000 steps and nine staircases over a 4.5-mile route, Lindsey said.

Zoom in: The staircase on Harry Street, "which may or may not be on this year's SF Stair Challenge route (wink!)," is Lindsey's favorite one in the city, she wrote.

"The wooden stairs and handrails are a bit wonky but add a thrill to the climb (or descent)," she said.

"They're also lined on both sides with charming cottages and lush, secret gardens. You can't help but peer in and dream about what it would be to live there."

💭 My thought bubble: My pal Jake, who also grew up in the city, has always been into secret stairway walks and he recently guided me up the Harry Street steps.

They did not disappoint!

Flashback: Last year's first-ever SF Stair Challenge took place in North Beach, where participants walked 2,000 stairsteps over four miles.

"It had some of the classic stairways like the Filbert Steps and those through Ina Coolbrith Park, but also hidden gems like the ones up to Jack Early Park and those dotted all over Russian Hill on Macondary, Valparaiso, and Green streets," Lindsey said.

What's next: Tickets for the event are on sale through 2pm Friday. And Axios readers can get $10 off with code AXIOSREADER.