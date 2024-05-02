Luster Farias Jr. of Belmont leads a line skate at the Skatin' Place in Golden Gate Park in 2019. Photo: Josie Norris/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

There are few things as "totally San Francisco" as Skatin' Place on the JFK Promenade in Golden Gate Park. Driving the news: The city recently began renting roller skates at Skatin' Place so that folks without their own pair of skates can still take part in this very San Francisco activity.

Flashback: Skatin' Place was established in the mid-1980s, according to the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department.

Leading up to its creation, David Miles Jr. had become the de facto leader in 1979 of the Golden Gate Park Skate Patrol, a group of skaters that fought against a parkwide ban on roller-skating, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Skate Patrol later successfully lobbied for Skatin' Place, a $70,000 project that transformed the area at JFK Drive and 6th Avenue into a place for roller skaters.

Of note: The history of skating in the park goes all the way back to 1891, when Golden Gate Park designer John McLaren brought a roller rink to the Children's Playground, according to the city's parks department.

What they're saying: Now, Skatin' Place "is an example of how roller-skating can and should be integrated into the public park system of every city," Miles, who is also the founder of Church of 8 Wheels on Fillmore Street, previously said.