Residents of Chinatown — where almost 33% of people live below the poverty line — still struggle to accessaffordable and reliable internet, a new analysis finds.
Why it matters: Almost half of Chinatown's households don't have an internet broadband subscription — and those that do report "slow and unreliable" service, according to an analysis of 105 San Francisco addresses by the advocacy group Chinese for Affirmative Action.
Context: Anisha Hingorani, policy manager at CAA, tells Axios that the issue of digital equity landed on the group's radar during the pandemic amid an influx of clients trying to apply for unemployment benefits.
"It became really clear ... that internet access was a big barrier," Hingorani said.
What they found:In its report, CAA alleges that AT&T, one of San Francisco's largest internet service providers, charges high-poverty and low-poverty addresses the same amount despite providing slower plans for the former.
In one case study, CAA found that residents at a North Beach address were offered maximum internet speeds six times higher than the maximum speeds offered to residents at a Chinatown address for the same cost, despite the 0.4-mile distance between the two.
While aging infrastructure limits internet speeds in Chinatown, advocates say it's unfair to charge the same price as those receiving higher speeds.
AT&T spokesperson Megan Ketterer said in an emailed statement that the company, which has challenged allegations of discrimination, charges the same price by speed tier nationwide but noted issues like permitting and older infrastructure can inhibit upgrades to faster, more reliable internet.
State of play: These systemic inequities are a "function of the historical disinvestment that Chinatown has faced for many generations," including dense development and a lack of language access and technical support, Hingorani noted.