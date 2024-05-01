Your guide to free museum days in SF this month Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
A woman visits the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in 2021. Photo: Li Jianguo/Xinhua via Getty Images
It's time to take advantage
It's time to take advantage of San Francisco's free museum days. The big picture: SF is home to a vibrant collection of museums, from abstract and contemporary art to hands-on science exhibits geared for children. Whether you're a Bay Area native or just moved here, you'll learn something new. Make sure to arrive early — free admission days are typically crowded. Free admission days Asian Art Museum: Sunday, May 5 Legion of Honor: Every Saturday for Bay Area residents and Tuesday, May 7, for everyone de Young Museum: Every Saturday for Bay Area residents and Tuesday, May 7, for everyone Museum of Craft and Design: Every Wednesday Museum of the African Diaspora: Thursday, May 2 Oakland Museum of California: Sunday, May 5 Contemporary Jewish Museum: Friday, May 3 SFMOMA: Thursday, May 2, for Bay Area residents GLBT Historical Society Museum: Wednesday, May 1 The Exploratorium: Sunday, May 12 Yerba Buena Center for the Arts: Sunday, May 12, and Sunday, May 26
